LONDON May 13 Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid
The Sun will charge two pounds ($3) a week for access to its
website in a package with highlights of Premier League soccer
matches, publisher News International (NI) said on Monday.
The Sun, the country's top-selling newspaper, was the only
one of Murdoch's British titles to have content freely available
online after The Times and The Sunday Times went behind a
paywall in 2010.
The paper, which becomes the first popular tabloid to charge
for online access, has said it hopes offering soccer clips will
help pull in subscriptions.
NI bought the rights to show online clips of action from
English Premier League soccer games from the 2013-2014 season in
January.
Newspaper groups are looking to drive revenue from online
publishing to help counter falling print circulations and tough
advertising markets.
'Sun+' will launch on Aug. 1 and will be available across
web, phone and tablet devices, NI, the British newspaper arm of
News Corp, said in a statement.