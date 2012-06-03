LONDON, June 3 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Telegraph

WONGA WEIGHS 1 BLN POUNDS U.S. STOCK MARKET FLOAT

British short-term loans provider Wonga is considering a stock market float in the United States as early as next year, which could value the company at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion).

BP SHAREHOLDERS TO LAND $15 BLN WINDFALL

Oil giant BP has told leading shareholders that they could be in line for a $15 billion windfall from the sale of its stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP. BP plans to keep half the money from the sale for new assets and give half back to investors. [ID: nL5E8H1D26]

CIRCLE TO PITCH TO RUN SECOND NHS HOSPITAL

Circle, the first private health company to take over day-to-day running of a National Health Service (NHS) hospital, is poised to pitch for the management of a second facility, Nuneaton's George Eliot hospital.

RBS LOOKING TO SELL OFF LONDON PROPERTIES

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland is considering vacating some of its central London properties as a result of plans to cut 3,500 jobs.

Sunday Times

BOE POISED FOR NEW 50 BLN POUNDS ROUND OF QE

Economists predict the Bank of England will launch a new 50 billion pounds round of quantitative easing (QE). Economists at Deutsche Bank and Citigroup are among those expecting further QE.

SPORTS DIRECT AIMS TO BUY UMBRO

Sports Direct is poised to swoop on Umbro, the football kit maker put up for sale by Nike. The sportswear firm owned 30 percent of Umbro before Nike took it private.

AMERICAN GREETINGS TO BUY CLINTON CARDS STORES

American Greetings is expected this week to take possession of up to 400 stores run by Clinton Cards, which collapsed into administration last month.

TARMAC, LAFARGE TO SELL 400 MLN POUNDS OF ASSETS

Anglo American's Tarmac unit and cement maker Lafarge are set to launch the sale of 400 million pounds of British quarries and cement works. The groups must sell assets to win clearance for a tie-up of their building materials businesses.

Independent on Sunday

NEWSTRIKE CAPITAL MULLS LONDON LISTING

Gold miner Newstrike Capital, which is exploring in Mexico, is looking at a secondary listing in London to tap into institutional investors.

Mail on Sunday

BAA THREATENS TO SUE OVER THIRD RUNWAY

Heathrow operator BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial, is threatening to sue the British government if it continues to rule out considering a third runway as an option to expand airport capacity.

CHINA EYES BP'S STAKE IN RUSSIAN JV

Leading Chinese oil companies Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corp are understood to be eyeing BP's half-stake in the TNK-BP energy venture in Russia.

HSBC RUNS TESTS ON ATMS FOR DRACHMAS

HSBC has tested its cash machines in Greece to check whether they could cope with the reintroduction of the drachma if the country crashes out of the euro.

Sunday Express

NEW LOOK TO RESTRUCTURE 1.1 BLN POUNDS DEBT

Fashion group New Look is expected to complete a restructuring of its 1.1 billion pounds debt pile this week, with the deadline for repayment extended to 2015 from 2013.

($1 = 0.6521 British pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Ron Askew)