LONDON, June 3 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Telegraph
WONGA WEIGHS 1 BLN POUNDS U.S. STOCK MARKET FLOAT
British short-term loans provider Wonga is considering a
stock market float in the United States as early as next year,
which could value the company at more than 1 billion pounds
($1.53 billion).
BP SHAREHOLDERS TO LAND $15 BLN WINDFALL
Oil giant BP has told leading shareholders that they could
be in line for a $15 billion windfall from the sale of its stake
in Russian joint venture TNK-BP. BP plans to keep half the money
from the sale for new assets and give half back to investors.
CIRCLE TO PITCH TO RUN SECOND NHS HOSPITAL
Circle, the first private health company to take
over day-to-day running of a National Health Service (NHS)
hospital, is poised to pitch for the management of a second
facility, Nuneaton's George Eliot hospital.
RBS LOOKING TO SELL OFF LONDON PROPERTIES
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
is considering vacating some of its central London properties as
a result of plans to cut 3,500 jobs.
Sunday Times
BOE POISED FOR NEW 50 BLN POUNDS ROUND OF QE
Economists predict the Bank of England will launch a new 50
billion pounds round of quantitative easing (QE). Economists at
Deutsche Bank and Citigroup are among those expecting further
QE.
SPORTS DIRECT AIMS TO BUY UMBRO
Sports Direct is poised to swoop on Umbro, the
football kit maker put up for sale by Nike. The
sportswear firm owned 30 percent of Umbro before Nike took it
private.
AMERICAN GREETINGS TO BUY CLINTON CARDS STORES
American Greetings is expected this week to take
possession of up to 400 stores run by Clinton Cards,
which collapsed into administration last month.
TARMAC, LAFARGE TO SELL 400 MLN POUNDS OF ASSETS
Anglo American's Tarmac unit and cement maker
Lafarge are set to launch the sale of 400 million
pounds of British quarries and cement works. The groups must
sell assets to win clearance for a tie-up of their building
materials businesses.
Independent on Sunday
NEWSTRIKE CAPITAL MULLS LONDON LISTING
Gold miner Newstrike Capital, which is exploring in
Mexico, is looking at a secondary listing in London to tap into
institutional investors.
Mail on Sunday
BAA THREATENS TO SUE OVER THIRD RUNWAY
Heathrow operator BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial,
is threatening to sue the British government if it continues to
rule out considering a third runway as an option to expand
airport capacity.
CHINA EYES BP'S STAKE IN RUSSIAN JV
Leading Chinese oil companies Sinopec and China
National Offshore Oil Corp are understood to be eyeing
BP's half-stake in the TNK-BP energy venture in Russia.
HSBC RUNS TESTS ON ATMS FOR DRACHMAS
HSBC has tested its cash machines in Greece to
check whether they could cope with the reintroduction of the
drachma if the country crashes out of the euro.
Sunday Express
NEW LOOK TO RESTRUCTURE 1.1 BLN POUNDS DEBT
Fashion group New Look is expected to complete a
restructuring of its 1.1 billion pounds debt pile this week,
with the deadline for repayment extended to 2015 from 2013.
