BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
LONDON, April 24 Britain's High Court on Friday granted a request for permission to bring judicial proceedings relating to a scheme set up by Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.
Judge Kenneth Parker granted an application for a judicial review of the compensation scheme filed by law fim Mishcon de Reya on behalf of its client Holcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps to the company by Barclays.
(Reporting By Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.