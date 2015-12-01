LONDON Dec 1 Investors have placed orders worth more than 10.5 billion pounds at a sale via syndication of Britain's 0.125 percent 2046 index-linked gilt, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Books are expected to close on the syndication at 1000 GMT, and price guidance remains unchanged at 1.25 to 1.75 basis points above the 2044 linker, the bookrunner said.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)