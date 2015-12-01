LONDON Dec 1 Britain sold 3.25 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) of a 0.125 percent 2046 index-linked gilt at a syndicated sale, having attracted orders of around 13 billion pounds, a bookrunner on the transaction said on Tuesday.

The bond was priced 1.25 basis points above the similar 0.125 percent 2044 linker.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)