LONDON Nov 12 Police arrested a 24-year-old man
at London's Heathrow airport on Monday as part of an
investigation into people travelling to Syria for "alleged
terrorist activity".
The man, who had arrived in the UK on a plane from Bahrain,
was held "on suspicion of the commission, preparation or
instigation of acts of terrorism", said the force.
He was taken to a police station in south London for
questioning by officers from Counter Terrorism Command, the
police added in a statement.
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri last month called on
Muslims to join the rebellion against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, according to the SITE monitoring service.
Islamist militant groups have played an increasingly
significant role in the fighting.
British police arrested a man and a woman at Heathrow last
month as part of similar investigations into travel to Syria
. A 26-year-old man was charged on Oct. 16. The
woman was released without charge.