UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Adds details of second arrest)
LONDON May 31 British police arrested two people at Heathrow airport on Saturday on suspicion of "terrorism"-related activities in Syria, they said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "preparing for acts of terrorism" in relation to Syria and a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of "sending property overseas for the purpose of assisting terrorism in Syria."
A police spokesman said the two arrests were not connected.
Officers from the Counter Terrorism command unit made the arrest but police said the detention of the 19-year-old was not in response to any immediate risk or threat. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders