LONDON Aug 22 Britain, France and the United
States discussed on Wednesday how to bolster the Syrian
opposition, which is fighting government forces 17 months into a
popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
rule.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President
Barack Obama also agreed that the use or threat of chemical
weapons use by Syria was "was completely unacceptable" and would
force them to "revisit their approach" to the conflict.
"As with (French President) Hollande, the prime minister and
Obama discussed how to build on the support already given to the
opposition to end the appalling violence in Syria and bring
about stability," Cameron's office said in a statement.
The White House said the telephone call covered a "wide
array of global issues," including the conflict in Syria, and
the need for increased participation from other countries to
support the opposition to the Assad government.
Obama conveyed his concerns about the "increasingly dire
humanitarian situation in Syria," and the need for
contributions to humanitarian appeals in the region, the White
House added.
Obama also reaffirmed his support for decisive action by
European leaders to stabilize the financial crisis in the euro
zone, according to the White House.