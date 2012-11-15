LONDON Nov 15 British police charged a second man on Thursday with terrorism offences over the kidnapping of two photographers in Syria in July.

Jubayer Chowdhury, 24, is accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dutch photographer Jeroen Oerlemans and British colleague John Cantlie who were taken hostage on July 17 while working near the Syrian border with Turkey. They were released on July 26.

Chowdhury, who was arrested on Monday at London's Heathrow airport after arriving on a plane from Bahrain, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' court on Friday.

Last month, Shajul Islam was charged by British police with being involved in the kidnapping incident.