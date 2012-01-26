* FSA launches consultation on listing rules
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's financial
regulator proposed stricter rules on reverse takeovers and
tighter requirements for premium stock market listings as part
of a broader drive to improve investor protection.
The use of reverse takeovers to fast-track London Stock
Exchange listings for companies based in emerging markets has
been criticised for posing risks to shareholders, particularly
those investing passively through funds tracking key indexes.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Thursday that
it hoped the new rules, which it outlined in a consultation
paper, would help clamp down on such practices.
"The proposed changes will ensure that reverse takeovers
cannot be used as a 'back-door' route to listing for companies
that would otherwise be ineligible," the FSA said in a
statement.
"There are currently exemptions that remove some
acquisitions from the reverse takeover requirements. These
proposed changes will narrow these exemptions," it added.
FSA MOVE FOLLOWS SIMILAR ONE BY FTSE GROUP
Richard Brown, a partner at law firm Hogan Lovells, said
British authorities had to tread carefully between enforcing
good corporate governance procedures while ensuring London
remained an attractive market-place for international companies.
"They have to strike the right balance. The London market is
a very attractive one for international companies, but those
companies could also look to list elsewhere in America or Asia,"
said Brown.
Last year, Vallares, a listed investment vehicle set up by
former BP boss Tony Hayward, financier Nat Rothschild and
banker Julian Metherell, bought Turkish company Genel Energy
, to form a new company which was listed on the London
Stock Exchange.
Rothschild used the same technique when helping investment
company Vallar buy up Indonesian coal assets in a deal with the
politically connected Bakrie family to form Bumi Plc.
The FSA's move follows a similar step to increase investor
protection taken in December by the FTSE Group, which runs the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
The FTSE Group said it was tightening rules governing entry
to its indices in order to protect minority investors and stop
companies with poor corporate governance from exploiting
loopholes.
FTSE said companies which want to be included in its UK
indices -- including the FTSE 100 -- must ensure at least 25
percent of their shares are freely tradeable.
Several foreign-owned natural resources companies whose
stock is listed in London have the majority of their shares
controlled by two or three powerful individuals.
Increasing the free float of such companies would allow
smaller investors a greater say in their running.
The FSA has also tightened its grip over so-called
"externally managed companies" -- which have outsourced major
management roles to an offshore advisory firm -- to ensure that
such companies would not be eligible for a primary London Stock
Exchange listing.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), whose members own
20 percent of the UK stock market, welcomed the FSA's proposals
but added that the matter needed careful consideration.
"The FSA has recognised the renewed debate on the reputation
and quality of the market. The matters raised are complex, but
do go wider than the specification of the Listing Rules
themselves and they need to be carefully worked through," said
Michael McKersie, head of capital markets at the ABI.
