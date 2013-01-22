BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
LONDON Jan 22 Philip Robert-Tissot, chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa Mergers and Acquisitions at Citigroup, is to be the next director general of the Takeover Panel, it said on Tuesday.
Robert-Tissot will take up his appointment on April 1. He will be on a two-year secondment from Citi.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.