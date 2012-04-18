LONDON, April 18 The union representing British fuel tanker drivers said on Wednesday its members had rejected an offer to avert a strike over pay and conditions but had agreed to hold further talks before taking action which could seriously disrupt supplies.

The Unite union, which represents the 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike last month, said truckers had voted against accepting new proposals put forward by six haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations. (Reporting by Michael Holden)