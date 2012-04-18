(Adds quotes, government, acas, background)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, April 18 The union representing British
fuel tanker drivers said on Wednesday its members had rejected
an offer to avert a strike over pay and conditions but had
agreed to hold further talks before taking action which could
seriously disrupt supplies.
The Unite union, which represents the 2,000 drivers who
backed a strike last month, said truckers' representatives had
overwhelmingly voted against accepting new proposals put forward
by six haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations.
However, it said it wanted to hold more talks with the
employers at ACAS, the independent industrial mediation body,
before Friday, the deadline for confirming dates for a strike.
The union must then given seven days notice of any action.
"We are still wanting to talk, and we are calling for
further talks because we feel we are able to reach a solution in
this dispute and we are determined to do so," Diana Holland,
Unite's assistant general secretary told reporters.
The dispute concerns a wide range of issues from health and
safety to pay and pensions, and is complicated by the number of
companies involved and because some delivery services are
sub-contracted out.
Holland said tanker driver delegates had rejected the new
offer, produced after six days of talks, as they wanted more
guarantees over minimum standards for the industry
Any strike could hit 90 percent of Britain's fuel station
forecourts and stocks would begin to run dry within 48 hours of
any action, according to Unite.
Government advice to drivers earlier this month to prepare
for a stoppage and to keep some fuel in jerry cans in garages
following the vote in favour of industrial action led to
panic-buying and huge queues at fuel stations.
That advice was later withdrawn after criticism from fuel
retailers who said ministers had created a crisis and fire
brigade officials who said stockpiling petrol at home was
extremely dangerous.
"Pease do not panic," Holland said when asked what her
message was to motorists. "It is very clear at this point of
time are not on strike and we have not announced that we are
going on strike."
Energy Secretary Ed Davey said the government was
disappointed no agreement had been reached.
"We understand that these are complex issues but urge both
parties to work towards a negotiated resolution with the support
of Acas," he said in a statement. "The Government continues to
believe that any strike action would be wrong and unnecessary."
ACAS said it would be contacting the union and the employers
to see if they could find a solution.
(Editing by Steve Addison)