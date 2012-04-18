(Adds quotes, government, acas, background)

By Michael Holden

LONDON, April 18 The union representing British fuel tanker drivers said on Wednesday its members had rejected an offer to avert a strike over pay and conditions but had agreed to hold further talks before taking action which could seriously disrupt supplies.

The Unite union, which represents the 2,000 drivers who backed a strike last month, said truckers' representatives had overwhelmingly voted against accepting new proposals put forward by six haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations.

However, it said it wanted to hold more talks with the employers at ACAS, the independent industrial mediation body, before Friday, the deadline for confirming dates for a strike. The union must then given seven days notice of any action.

"We are still wanting to talk, and we are calling for further talks because we feel we are able to reach a solution in this dispute and we are determined to do so," Diana Holland, Unite's assistant general secretary told reporters.

The dispute concerns a wide range of issues from health and safety to pay and pensions, and is complicated by the number of companies involved and because some delivery services are sub-contracted out.

Holland said tanker driver delegates had rejected the new offer, produced after six days of talks, as they wanted more guarantees over minimum standards for the industry

Any strike could hit 90 percent of Britain's fuel station forecourts and stocks would begin to run dry within 48 hours of any action, according to Unite.

Government advice to drivers earlier this month to prepare for a stoppage and to keep some fuel in jerry cans in garages following the vote in favour of industrial action led to panic-buying and huge queues at fuel stations.

That advice was later withdrawn after criticism from fuel retailers who said ministers had created a crisis and fire brigade officials who said stockpiling petrol at home was extremely dangerous.

"Pease do not panic," Holland said when asked what her message was to motorists. "It is very clear at this point of time are not on strike and we have not announced that we are going on strike."

Energy Secretary Ed Davey said the government was disappointed no agreement had been reached.

"We understand that these are complex issues but urge both parties to work towards a negotiated resolution with the support of Acas," he said in a statement. "The Government continues to believe that any strike action would be wrong and unnecessary."

ACAS said it would be contacting the union and the employers to see if they could find a solution. (Editing by Steve Addison)