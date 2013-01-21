LONDON Jan 21 British parliamentarians plan to
quiz representatives of the biggest accounting firms over their
role in helping big commpanies minimise their tax bills, as
lawmakers across Europe consider steps to clamp down on tax
avoidance.
A spokesman for the Public Accounts Committee said it would
hold a hearing on Jan. 31, at which senior tax specialists from
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst and Young, KPMG, and
Deloitte would testify.
Sources close to the committee said the tax advisors would
likely receive a harsh grilling, akin to that meted out to
executives from Google, Amazon and Starbucks in November, when
the three were accused of engaging in "immoral" tax avoidance.
"It's about trying to cut the problem off at source. Most of
these tax avoidance strategies are cooked up by the big four,"
one source close to the committee said.
A combatative hearing could be damaging for the firms, which
have long enjoyed considerable influence in tax policy making in
the UK.
The Conservative and Labour parties have received tax advice
from the firms, representatives have participated in government
consultative bodies on tax and former tax partners from KPMG and
PricewaterhouseCoopers sit on the board of the UK tax authority.
The four firms declined to comment on the accusation that
they had helped their clients avoid taxes - an entirely legal
activity but one which has opened companies up to public
criticism.
Last week, investment bank Goldman Sachs scrapped
plans to delay paying bonuses to its bankers in Britain to
exploit an income tax cut for top earners after a rash of
negative media headlines, a plan the Bank of England Governor
Mervyn King described as "depressing".
Last year, Starbucks said it would voluntarily make tax
payments of 20 million pounds over the next two years, even
though it may not be liable for this much, after a Reuters
investigation showed the company had paid no UK corporation tax
in the previous three years.
All the companies involved said they strictly complied with
tax law.
Bill Dodwell, Deloitte's Head of Tax Policy, who will give
evidence at the session this month, said in a statement that his
firm was happy to help the committee.
"We hope that the experience and expertise Deloitte can
offer will be useful to the Committee's deliberations," he said.
A spokeswoman for Ernst & Young said the firm welcomed the
inquiry and the "opportunity to participate in it".
Big budget deficits have forced governments to increase
taxes on individuals and cut back on public services.
The realisation in recent years that the tax burden on big
business has been falling, as companies find innovative ways to
cut their tax bills, has prompted considerable public anger and
increased pressure on governments to take action.
Some UK lawmakers have suggested that companies which are
deemed not to pay their fair share of taxes should be barred
from bidding for government contracts, although tax experts said
this could be legally difficult, or even impossible, to
implement.