LONDON Dec 19 A panel of British lawmakers has
criticised the country's tax authority for being too lenient on
big business and urged it to take companies to court to force
them to pay more tax.
Corporate tax avoidance has risen to the top of the
political agenda after revelations about the cross-border
structures used by companies such as Google to reap
billions of dollars of sales in Britain but pay little or no tax
there.
The government has trumpeted its role in international
efforts to tackle these profit-shifting tactics, but Britain's
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in Thursday's annual report
on tax collection performance that Her Majesty's Revenue &
Customs (HMRC) remains too corporate-friendly.
While efforts have been made to clamp down on
proft-shifting, Britain has drastically reduced corporate tax
rates and introduced other reforms requested by big business to
make the country a more attractive location for foreign
investment.
"It has become easier for companies to avoid tax, while
ordinary people continue to pay their share," Margaret Hodge,
the Labour Party parliamentarian who chairs the Public Accounts
Committee, said in a statement.
"HMRC holds back from using the full range of sanctions at
its disposal," Hodge added.
The tax authority said that it "strongly disputes" the
conclusions of the report.
"HMRC seeks to collect the tax that is due from all
taxpayers, so that everyone pays their fair share in accordance
with the tax laws," it said in a statement.
In hearings this year, the all-party Public Accounts
Committee has criticised HMRC for not challenging in court the
complex corporate tax structures of companies such as Amazon
and Google.
"HMRC should be more willing to pursue prosecutions against
individuals and large businesses to test the boundaries of the
law," Thursday's report said.
Though the PAC is Britain's public finances watchdog, it
does not have the power to force HMRC to change its policies.