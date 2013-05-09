* Three countries comb data trove
* U.S. IRS official says willing to share with other
countries
By William James and Patrick Temple-West
LONDON/WASHINGTON, May 9 A joint effort by
Britain, the United States and Australia to track down people
who conceal wealth in offshore tax structures has helped
identify more than 100 individuals, the UK's tax authority said
on Thursday.
"The message is simple: if you evade tax, we're coming after
you," said Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne.
After a string of high-profile multinational companies were
shown to be paying little or no tax in the UK, Britain has been
pushing the European Union and other major economies to clamp
down on tax evasion and avoidance.
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it had teamed
up with Australian and U.S. authorities to help speed up
analysis of 400 gigabytes of data they have obtained.
Michael Danilack, a deputy U.S. Internal Revenue Service
commissioner said the United States was willing to share this
information with other countries.
UK and U.S. officials declined to identify the source of
the information.
"This data is another weapon in HMRC's arsenal," Britain's
Osborne said.
The data may overlap with data leaked to The International
Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the watchdog
group said on Thursday.
In April, the ICIJ and media partners began reporting on
alleged tax evasion cases stemming from 260 gigabytes of
information, including cash transfers and incorporation dates.
"The files illustrate how offshore financial secrecy has
spread aggressively around the globe, allowing the wealthy to
avoid taxes," the ICIJ said in a statement.
Britain's HMRC said some of those identified as a result of
the three-country collaboration were already under investigation
for tax evasion, and more than 200 other accountants, lawyers
and advisers face scrutiny over their roles in setting up
offshore tax structures.
Early results from the project with the U.S. IRS and the
Australian Tax Office highlighted the use of trusts and
companies in territories such as Singapore, the British Virgin
Islands, the Cayman Islands and the Cook Islands.