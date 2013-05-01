By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, May 1 Britain's tax authority has
hardened its response to complaints about its conduct from
disgruntled taxpayers, rejecting more and upholding fewer,
records seen by Reuters show.
Records obtained by accountants Saffery Champness under the
Freedom of Information Act show that Her Majesty's Revenues and
Customs (HMRC) fully upheld 30 percent of the 75,568 complaints
processed between 2011 and 2012, down from around 39 percent in
previous years.
The proportion of complaints rejected climbed to more than
55 percent, from 47 percent the previous year and the highest
rate since the department introduced its current complaints
recording system in 2007.
"HMRC is getting nastier," Saffery Champness Partner Ronnie
Ludwig said.
"Whether this changing attitude is down to renewed energy in
stamping out any form of tax planning or an attempt to boost
Treasury coffers ... is yet to be seen but the numbers speak for
themselves," he said.
British authorities have come under increasing pressure to
shut down tax loopholes exploited by rich individuals and
corporations seeking to reduce their tax bills amid rising
public anger.
However, a spokesman for HMRC said the department has not
changed its approach to complaints.
"HMRC serves millions of taxpayers every year and a fraction
of a per cent of those customers find it necessary to complain.
We successfully collected over 469 billion pounds ($730
billion)in revenues last year, dealing with 60 million phone
calls and 30 million items of post. Our approach has not
changed," the spokesman said.
TABLE: HMRC Complaints 2007-2012
Year Complain % Not Partially Fully
ts Partially Upheld Upheld Upheld
Closed & Fully
Upheld
2007 - 71,643 50.22% 35,498 7,630 28,346
2008 (49.55%) (10.65%) (39.57
%)
2008 - 83,917 50.14% 41,838 9,541 32,538
2009 (49.86%) (11.37%) (38.77
%)
2009 - 72,971 51.28% 35,550 8,940 28,481
2010 (48.72%) (12.25%) (39.03
%)
2010 - 76,438 53.00% 35,926 10,990 29,522
2011 (47.00%) (14.38%) (38.62
%)
2011 - 75,568 44.89% 41,647 10,881 23,040
2012 (55.11%) (14.40%) (30.49
%)