LONDON May 11 Britain's stretched public
finances could benefit from a windfall worth millions of pounds
as people mis-sold insurance policies must pay tax on interest
linked to their compensation.
HMRC, Britain's tax authority, has published advice on
paying tax on interest from payment protection insurance (PPI)
compensation payments, targetting higher rate taxpayers in
particular.
Britain's banks will pay out about 7 billion pounds ($11
billion) or more for mis-selling the loan insurance, and have
been lining up in recent days to raise how much money they are
setting aside for payouts as claims flood in.
HSBC said on Tuesday it was making an extra $468
million provision. Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
and Lloyds have also lifted the amount they
are setting aside.
The Financial Services Authority, which regulates the banks,
has been encouraging investors to make a claim and said last
week that lenders have so far paid out 3 billion pounds.
The compensation includes a sum paid as premiums and
interest on those premiums which could have been earned
elsewhere.
"It is on the interest portion where the hundreds of
millions of pounds of potential tax windfall could come from for
the government," said Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at
ACCA, an accounting body.
"As the compensation claims are happening on an industrial
scale, the government should change the law," Roy-Chowdhury
said.
A HMRC spokesman said there was a longstanding rule that
interest on compensation was taxable, adding tax would have been
due in any case had people put their money into alternative
investments such savings accounts.
It is unclear how many people took out PPI products with
estimates ranging from many thousands to millions.
($1 = 0.6188 British pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)