LONDON Feb 5 A panel of British lawmakers has
accused drugmaker Shire and accountancy firm PwC of
extensive tax avoidance and urged the government to tighten
regulation of corporate tax advisers to curb the practice.
The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee said on Friday
that thousands of internal PwC documents released by a
consortium of international journalists last year showed that
Shire had used 10 billion pounds ($15.3 billion) of
intra-company loans to shift profits to Luxembourg, where it
paid tax at an effective rate of only 0.0156 percent.
The documents also showed that PwC had engaged in "the
promotion of tax avoidance on an industrial scale", committee
chair Margaret Hodge said in a statement.
Corporate tax avoidance has risen to the top of the
political agenda in Britain, in part thanks to the Public
Accounts Committee's grilling of executives at companies
including Starbucks, Google and Amazon
over their tax affairs.
A Shire spokesman said that the pharmaceuticals company
followed the tax rules in all jurisdictions in which it
operates.
"We consider effective and lawful management of our tax
affairs to be an appropriate and responsible part of our drive
for efficiency and reinvestment into research," he said.
Though PwC said that it disagreed with the committee's
conclusions, it added: "We recognise we need to do more to
explain the positive role we play in the tax system."
The Committee called on the government to introduce
regulations that would penalise big accountancy firms such as
PwC if they help companies to set up complex international
corporate webs purely to avoid tax.
"The tax industry has demonstrated very clearly that it
cannot be trusted to regulate itself," the committee said in its
report.
The "Lux-leaks" documents, as they have become known, also
prompted calls in the European parliament for the resignations
of EU Commission president and former Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker.
($1 = 0.6536 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)