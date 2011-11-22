LONDON Nov 22 Britain's public spending
watchdog is to hire outsiders to examine large corporate tax
settlements, as it ramps up its inquiry into deals such as those
agreed with U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and
British mobile group Vodafone.
The National Audit Office said on Tuesday it was bringing in
help to assist its probe into settlements criticised for
allowing some firms to pay less tax.
A senior judge would be brought in to investigate deals
brokered with the tax authority -- Her Majesty's Revenue and
Customs, the Independent newspaper reported. A NAO spokesman
said no appointments had been made.
"We are looking at these tax deals. We have to get external
expertise in because we are not tax people ourselves, and we are
exploring possibilities," the spokesman said.
The NAO, which plans to report confidentially to politicians
in the Public Accounts Committee, itself also examining the
deals, will look at how reasonable some of the settlements with
HMRC were.
"The possibility of a judge to deal with this debate around
Goldman Sachs and Vodafone ... who would be independent of the
department, that is something that is being thought about," a
spokesman for HMRC said.
Goldman Sachs lowered its British tax bill by 10 million
pounds ($16 million) in 2010 after a privately negotiated deal
allowed it to avoid paying interest payments on 30 million
pounds back taxes it owed, it emerged in October.
Scrutiny over Vodafone's tax dealings sparked protests last
year at its main Oxford Street store in London. It reached a
settlement of 1.25 billion pounds in a dispute arising from an
acquisition, which may have cost Britain 8 billion in lost tax,
politicians probing the deal said this month.
"To be clear: Vodafone was not let off a multi-million-pound
tax bill," a spokesman for Vodafone said. "The HMRC conducted a
rigorous and detailed examination of the facts over several
months before agreeing a full and final settlement of 1.25
billion pounds. We have no unpaid tax bill in the UK."
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Dave Hartnett, the permanent secretary of HMRC, has been
under fire over whether he had a personal role in sealing the
Goldman deal.
($1 = 0.6400 pound)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Tim Castle and Kate Holton)