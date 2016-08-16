LONDON Aug 17Britain set out plans on Wednesday
to punish financial advisers who tell their clients how to avoid
paying tax, including hefty fines designed to target what it
called the "supply chain of tax avoidance".
The plans, set out in a document inviting industry feedback,
are the first action by Prime Minister Theresa May on a promise
made before she took office to clamp down on legal tax avoidance
and illegal tax evasion by corporations and wealthy individuals.
"People who peddle tax avoidance schemes deny the country of
vital tax revenue and this government is determined to make sure
they pay," Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison
said in a statement.
Recouping revenue lost to tax avoidance and evasion has
become an important part of efforts to balance Britain's public
finances, as well as a political necessity to respond to voter
outrage at perceived injustices in the tax system.
Despite years of trying to clamp down, opposition lawmakers
and campaign groups say the government has failed to bring the
problem under control.
In a July speech just before she was made prime minister,
May named Amazon, Starbucks and Google
, all of whom have been criticised over the amount of
tax they pay in Britain, saying everyone had a responsibility to
pay taxes.
Britain's finance ministry said tax authorities could be
able to impose fines on tax planners, advisers and accountants
who promote avoidance schemes. Advisers could have to pay a fine
of as much as the avoidance scheme helped its users save, the
document said.
"These tough new sanctions will make would-be enablers think
twice and in turn reduce the number of schemes on the market,"
Ellison said.
Earlier this year, May's predecessor David Cameron responded
to the so-called Panama Papers, millions of documents detailing
the use of offshore companies for tax evasion, by promising to
make it a criminal offence if companies failed to stop employees
from instructing clients on ways of evading tax.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)