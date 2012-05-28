LONDON May 28 Britain's Conservative-led
government is to modify a levy on hot takeaway food after months
of criticism that its planned "pasty tax" showed it was out of
touch with ordinary people.
A Treasury spokeswoman said that Value Added Tax (VAT) would
not be applied to hot takeaway food that is cooling down after
being cooked - for example the popular Cornish pasties which
shops rarely sell straight from the oven.
The pasty tax, announced in the March budget, prompted
accusations that finance minister George Osborne and Prime
Minister David Cameron, who both come from privileged
backgrounds, were unable to empathise with ordinary Britons.
The criticism forced ministers, including Cameron, to claim
they enjoyed eating Cornish pasties - a savoury pastry usually
filled with meat and vegetables and often eaten lukewarm.
The decision will have implications for bakers such as
Greggs, Britain's largest food-on-the-go retailer.
The Treasury spokeswoman also said the government would cut
a tax on static caravans, used by many Britons seeking a low
cost holiday, to five percent from a proposed 20 percent.
The Conservatives shed hundreds of seats in local elections
earlier this month, and recent opinion polls show their
popularity and reputation for economic competence are slipping.
