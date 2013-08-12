Aug 12 Deloitte UK has called for more
consistency from Britain on taxes, the Telegraph said on Monday,
quoting the head of the accounting firm.
Chief executive and senior partner David Sproul of Deloitte
UK told the daily that a number of companies have put their
plans to move to the United Kingdom on hold as a result of the
mixed messages on taxes from the Treasury and the House of
Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
"On the one hand, you've got a government pursuing a tax
strategy to make the UK one of the most completive regimes. But
then you've got a push by the PAC and by others to say...we want
to make sure everyone's paying their fair share of tax and we'll
determine what that fair share of tax is," Sproul was quoted as
saying.
Britain is initiating proposals aimed at discouraging
companies and individuals from using complex schemes - some of
which drift over into illegality - to reduce their tax payments,
after several multinational firms were shown to be paying little
or no taxes in Britain.
Deloitte could not be immediately reached outside normal
working hours.