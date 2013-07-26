By Clare Hutchison
| LONDON, July 26
must release sensitive reports to property tycoons Vincent and
Robert Tchenguiz, who are waging a 300 million pound ($459.4
million) legal battle against the UK's anti-fraud agency, a
London court ruled on Friday.
The Tchenguiz brothers are suing the Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) for damages over the agency's botched investigation into
the pair's dealings with collapsed Icelandic bank Kaupthing.
The investigation led to the pair being arrested in 2011 in
a blaze of publicity, something they say damaged their business
relationships and reputations.
The Iranian-born pair have been trying to get hold of
reports prepared by Grant Thornton, that court filings show the
SFO relied on when it sought arrest warrants for the brothers. A
court later said the warrants were obtained unlawfully.
The brothers believe the reports will prove their arrests
were groundless and so strengthen their claim for damages.
Lawyers for Stephen Akers, a partner at Grant Thornton, and
Mark MacDonald, a director, who together acted as liquidators
for Kaupthing, argued that the reports should not be disclosed
because they were subject to legal privilege.
But Judge Henry Bernard Eder rejected their claims, saying
in a judgment it was "necessary and appropriate" to grant
disclosure of the reports.
Akers and MacDonald said they will appeal the decision.
In a statement, Vincent Tchenguiz called Eder's ruling a
"crucial and immensely significant judgment".
It may pave the way for Vincent Tchenguiz to take separate
legal action against Grant Thornton employees Akers and
MacDonald, in a claim that could exceed 2.5 billion pounds, the
judgment states.
A spokesman for Vincent Tchenguiz declined to comment on
potential legal action. Grant Thornton was not immediately
available for comment.
The SFO dropped its probe into Vincent Tchenguiz in June
last year and its investigation into brother Robert in October,
as its Director David Green sought to draw a line under a
lengthy episode during which it had been slammed by senior
judges for "sheer incompetence".
Since taking the helm at the SFO in April 2012, Green has
been trying to restore the reputation of the fraud prosecutor.
It has launched a criminal investigation into alleged
rigging of benchmark interest rates, or Libor, and recently
brought charges against ex-UBS and Citigroup
trader Tom Hayes, along with two former employees of interdealer
broker RP Martin, for their alleged role in the scandal.
It has said it expects to charge more individuals within
months. [ID: nL6N0FV3E5]