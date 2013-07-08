* London tech hub seen as bright spot in flagging economy
LONDON, July 8 East London's technology hub is
established well beyond start-up status: Thousands of new web
firms now work in the offices around Old Street and on any given
day the area's coffee shops buzz with young hopefuls meeting
advisers and investors.
Britain's government has christened the area "Tech City" and
makes no secret of its hope that the entrepreneurial ventures
being dreamed up there can spearhead an economic boost to lift
the country out of a long recession.
But its plan faces a major hurdle: the area touted as
London's answer to Silicon Valley has not produced a single
big-name UK-listed company. Many firms are failing to secure
second-round funding while the cream of the crop are being
snapped up by U.S. venture capitalists and top names like Yahoo
, taking jobs and potential tax revenues with them.
Worried, the government has launched a string of policies to
try to ensure that the best of British tech secures the funding
and expertise it needs to grow inside the United Kingdom.
"We've lost a lot of our best and brightest businesses to
the U.S.," says Joanna Shields, who held management positions at
Facebook, Google and Bebo and now runs the government's Tech
City Investment Organisation to encourage inward investment.
As part of the same push, Finance Minister George Osborne
launched the "Future Fifty" project to share contacts and advice
with companies looking to expand internationally. He has also
cut capital gains tax for young businesses.
Prime Minister David Cameron is disappointed that Britain
has not yet created a Google or an Amazon.
"I want to try and make sure that the next wave, and
there will be a next wave, some of those are born and bred right
here in Britain," he said last month.
TALKING THE UK TALK
Securing seed money is relatively straightforward. Getting
subsequent funding is where the real problems arise, says Simon
Cook, chief executive of DFJ Esprit, an affiliate of
California-based investor Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
"In America, if you start a company and show some progress,
you are probably going to get another round," said Cook. "In
Europe, only one in five (companies) can raise any more money."
The reason? Too many young British tech firms lack the
skills to sell themselves as the big global names of the future.
"We see a lot of good companies which have a profitable
business model... but either they are in a smaller niche or do
not have the ambition to be global," said Martin Mignot of
European venture capital firm Index Ventures.
For Tom Blomfield it was his experience in the U.S. that
helped him to secure backing for GoCardless, a company that
enables more than 10,000 small businesses to accept direct
debits. He spent four months at San Francisco's prestigious Y
Combinator, in effect a boot-camp for start-ups, and says it
taught him that to succeed, a business must solve a problem.
"The thing that really validates your business is users
paying for what you are selling, not some mentor telling you
that your business plan looks great," he said.
East London-based Unruly Media, which works with brands like
Coca-Cola to get their ads viewed, shared and talked about on
social networks, secured $25 million last year from investors
Amadeus, Van den Ende & Deitmers and Business Growth Fund.
Co-founder Sarah Wood gave three reasons why investors wanted
in: global reach, high revenue growth and proprietary
technology.
But Wood's story is rare. The list of her promising British
peers to have been bought out by established U.S. companies
makes depressing reading for Cameron's team. Internet radio
station last.fm sold to CSB in 2007, while games firm Playfish
was bought by Electronic Arts for about $300 million in
2009. TweetDeck, a desktop for managing social media, was
snapped up by Twitter in 2011 and Summly, an app founded by
17-year old Nick D'Aloisio, sold out to Yahoo for a rumoured $30
million in March, only months after it launched.
U.S. INVESTMENT = U.S. LISTING
Persuading firms to stay and grow at home needs more than
policies offering advice and hand-holding. A dearth of British
venture capital is a notable issue.
Technology investment is dominated by American venture
capital firms, which are comfortable with the risks as well as
the potential rewards of the sector, and thus reap returns to
invest again. British investors are more cautious and because
few have a track record of success, continue to steer clear.
It's a situation most ambitious British start-ups go along
with because of the prestige associated with U.S. involvement
and mentoring. And while U.S. investment holds sway, U.S.
listings dominate.
Right now payday lender Wonga and software firm Mimecast,
both backed by venture capital firm Dawn Capital, are gearing up
for stock listings in New York rather than in London. Social
gaming company King.com, which has main offices in London and
Stockholm, is also eying a U.S. IPO, according to a FT report.
In an attempt to break the cycle and keep talent at home,
the London Stock Exchange set up a High Growth Segment this
year, copying New York's Nasdaq and letting entrepreneurs list
10 percent of their firms rather than the 25 percent normally
required, so they can keep more control of their fast-growing
businesses while they raise cash.
The scale of the challenge is significant. According to the
London Stock Exchange, the 246 tech companies listed on
Britain's stock markets total $200 billion in capitalisation,
compared with $3.2 trillion in the U.S. Meanwhile, investment in
London-based tech groups is falling, due possibly to a loss of
appetite for the kind of consumer internet companies the city
tends to produce. Some 24 London-based companies pulled in 62
million pounds in the first quarter of 2013, less than half the
151 million pounds raised by 29 companies in the final quarter
of last year, research from market tracker Ascendant shows.
Nonetheless, says Index Ventures' Mignot, London's position
is safe in the top tier of tech hubs, along with Silicon Valley
and New York, and the city is fostering a healthy ecosystem of
capital and talent.
"A lot of the ingredients are in place and the fact that the
government is behind a move to make London more attractive for
investors and entrepreneurs is likely to make it even better in
the months and years to come."
