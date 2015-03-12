LONDON, March 12 Britain said on Thursday it
would undertake the biggest review of the telecoms market for a
decade to ensure it remains competitive for customers using more
digital services than ever before.
Regulator Ofcom said the review would identify whether there
was scope for more deregulation, analyse the incentives for
private sector investment in networks, and examine the level of
competition in the market.
Ofcom's first major review of the market, which concluded in
2005, resulted in the fixed-line market leader BT opening
its network to rivals such as Sky and TalkTalk
on equal terms to offer phone and broadband services to
consumers.
