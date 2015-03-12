(Adds BT reaction)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 12 Broadband providers Sky
and TalkTalk have called on Britain's telecoms
regulator to break up BT, the market leader whose network
they rely on, in the biggest review of the sector for a decade.
BT's rivals have stepped up their charge against the
country's dominant fixed-line group ever since it announced its
planned acquisition of EE , Britain's
biggest mobile operator, at the end of last year.
Regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it would examine a range of
issues including whether there was enough competition in a
market that has seen rapid change in recent years.
Its first major review of the market, which concluded in
2005, resulted in BT opening its network to competitors on equal
terms to offer phone and broadband services to consumers. Ten
years on, its rivals want Ofcom to go further by forcing BT to
spin off its infrastructure business Openreach.
"There is no case for structural separation, with the UK
leading the EU's five biggest economies for superfast
broadband," BT said in response.
"The current Openreach model has served the UK very well
resulting in high levels of investment, intense retail
competition, very high levels of coverage and take up and low
prices."
Sky said the structural separation of Britain's only
nationwide broadband infrastructure would create a sustainable
industry that would encourage investment, widen access and
deliver lower prices for customers.
"Ofcom must now take the opportunity to address Openreach's
conflict of interest as a subsidiary of BT or risk extending the
problems that are affecting the industry and its customers
today," Sky Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.
TalkTalk said it was increasingly clear the current market
structure was not fit for purpose, and BT's proposed acquisition
of EE would only make a bad situation worse.
"It will further starve Openreach of the focus and capital
it needs and will extend BT's dominance of the market," TalkTalk
Chief Executive Dido Harding said.
"The larger group will have nearly 40 percent of the entire
consumer telecoms market and nearly 70 percent of the wholesale
market."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Vincent
Baby)