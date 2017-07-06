LONDON, July 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A popular
dating show on British television will for the first time
include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)
contestants, more than 30 years after it was first broadcast.
The "Blind Date" episode, to air on Saturday to coincide
with London's gay pride march, will feature a woman deciding
between three potential female dates who are hidden from view.
LGBT rights group Stonewall said it welcomed the decision
and hoped to see more television programmes featuring sexually
diverse people.
"The show's commitment to inclusion is welcomed by the
community, demonstrating just how far society - and LGBT
representation in the media - has come," a Stonewall spokesman
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We hope see even more shows follow Blind Date's example by
helping viewers across Britain gain a better understanding of
the diversity of the LGBT community," he said.
The popular dating show first aired in 1985 on the ITV
network and was hosted by former singer Cilla Black, who died in
2015.
The new series was relaunched on Channel5 last month and is
now presented by English entertainer Paul O'Grady.
"We wanted to be inclusive with our contestants and having
LGBT representation throughout the series was really important
to us from the outset, alongside maintaining the spirit and
warmth of the original and much-loved format," a Channel5
spokeswoman said.
In the United States, advocacy group GLAAD said sexual
diversity on U.S. television was at an all time high in 2016,
with nearly 5 percent of all characters identifying as LGBT.
The group added that some TV characters and storylines still
portrayed the LGBT community in a negative or stereotypical way,
but noted that television was far ahead of movies in terms of
representation.
