LONDON, Sept 9 British retailer Tesco said on Friday it had introduced an "extensive programme of change" following news that the Serious Fraud Office had charged three senior former executives at the firm.

The SFO said on Friday it had charged Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler with fraud by abuse of position over an investigation into accounting practices that started in 2014.

"We note the decision of the SFO to bring a prosecution against former colleagues in relation to historic issues and acknowledge the investigation into the company is ongoing," it said in a statement.

"Tesco continues to cooperate with the SFO's investigation. The last two years have seen an extensive programme of change at Tesco, but given this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)