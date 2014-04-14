LONDON, April 14 Britain's biggest retailer
Tesco is to return to the United States with its F&F
clothing business only seven months after offloading its
loss-making U.S. supermarkets operation Fresh & Easy.
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer, said it would
open seven stores on the east coast this year with its U.S.
franchise partner Retail Group of America.
Starting near Boston in May it will then open four stores in
New York and others in Philadelphia and Newport, Virginia,
competing against value-priced clothing retailers such as Target
, J.C. Penney and Gap Inc's Old Navy.
F&F has expanded quikly since its launch in the UK and
Ireland in 2001 and now operates in 21 countries.
Tesco, which is struggling to improve its British business
despite billions of pounds of investment, handed Fresh & Easy to
billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa investment company in
September, marking the end of a six-year attempt to crack the
U.S. market.
It had said in April last year that it would sell or close
Fresh & Easy, booking restructuring and other one-off costs of 1
billion pounds.
The company is expected to report a 6 percent fall in annual
profit on Wednesday. That would be its second decline in as many
years, increasing the pressure on boss Phil Clarke.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Goodman)