* London's fringe theatres often forced to move
* Theatre closing after nearly two decades
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, Feb 20 Only months before the
torches blaze at London's Olympic Games, the limelight at one of
the British capital's well-loved small theatres will go dark.
For nearly two decades, Greenwich Playhouse in the southeast
of the capital has been among scores of fringe theatres, that
serve as the seedbeds for Britain's acting talent.
Most lead a precarious existence in makeshift spaces tucked
away in back rooms of pubs or former warehouses owned by
landlords often anxious to recruit higher-yielding tenants.
After surviving for years on the brink of closure, Greenwich
Playhouse is staging its final play - John Webster's savage
revenge tragedy "The Duchess of Malfi" from Feb 21 to March 18.
It says it has to close because its landlord wants the space
to accommodate visitors for the Olympic Games, taking place
slightly further down the River Thames in July and August.
Beds and Bars, the company that runs the hostel and pub
where the playhouse is based, said in a statement that the
theatre's lease had always been due to expire in April.
Alice De Sousa, artistic director of the resident Galleon
Theatre Company, as well as of the playhouse, dismissed that as
"a cynical attempt to cloud the real issue".
Beds and Bars Group Managing Director Keith Knowles defended
his firm against accusations it was displacing the theatre group
to exploit a more profitable short-term commercial opportunity
presented by the Olympics.
"I really have nothing further to say on this matter, except
one thing: it will continue to remain a theatre space for the
foreseeable future. That's it," Knowles told Reuters.
PORTUGUESE CLASSICS
Greenwich Playhouse and its Galleon Theatre company,
however, are definitely looking for a new home.
Past triumphs have included world premieres of adaptations
of literature from de Sousa's native Portugal.
Her version of Eca de Queiroz's "The Crime of Father Amaro"
introduced Greenwich theatre-goers to writing that has been
compared to that of French novelist Emile Zola.
Among those who have voiced concern about the playhouse's
closure is British broadcaster and peer for the opposition
Labour party Joan Bakewell.
She framed its plight in a question in the House of Lords,
Britain's upper house of parliament, about financial support for
cash-strapped theatres.
On the London fringe circuit, another theatre Southwark
Playhouse, again in the east of the capital, also has to
relocate - for a second time.
After falling out with its then landlord, it moved from a
former Filipino Chapel to atmospheric vaults underneath the
railway arches at London Bridge station, which is being
redeveloped.
That means the itinerant players are on the move again. The
plan is to transfer around the end of the year to a disused
warehouse, a 10-minute walk away, a spokeswoman for the theatre
said. But she added they hadn't officially signed the lease yet.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)