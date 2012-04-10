By Chris Helgren
ON BOARD MS BALMORAL, April 10 A cruise ship
retracing the Titanic's fateful voyage 100 years ago was forced
to turn back towards Ireland on Tuesday after a passenger
developed heart problems.
The Balmoral is carrying 1,309 passengers, about the same
number as were on the Titanic. Among them are relatives of those
who lost their lives, relatives of survivors and historians.
The Titanic Memorial Cruise had departed from Southampton,
England, on Sunday to follow the doomed ship's route to New
York.
The passengers had intended to hold a memorial service at
the spot where it sank on the night of April 14-15.
The Balmoral had left the port of Cobh in Ireland late on
Monday night and was sailing through heavy weather when Captain
Robert Bamberg announced on Tuesday afternoon it would have to
turn back to return within helicopter range of Ireland to allow
the sick passenger to be evacuated.
Miles Morgan, Managing Director of Miles Morgan Travel which
chartered the journey, told reporters the ship would go back
about 20 nautical miles to get within helicopter range.
"The passenger's condition is not thought to be
life-threatening," he said.
Morgan was unable to say immediately whether the delay would
affect the ship's ability to reach the location of the 1912
sinking on time.
Meanwhile the bad weather which hit the ship as it sailed
from Southampton to Brighton was continuing on Tuesday
afternoon, forcing the cancellation of a floor show due to
safety concerns for the performers.
The cruise has been five years in the making and organisers
have tried to make it as authentic to the era as possible.
Passengers from 28 countries, who have paid between around
2,600 pounds ($4,100) and 8,000 pounds each, are being offered
dishes served on the Titanic and on-board lectures about the
famous ship.
