LONDON Feb 24 Jeremy Clarkson, the former host
of the BBC's hugely popular "Top Gear" motoring show, apologised
and settled a lawsuit on Wednesday with the member of the
production team he physically attacked in an incident which cost
him his job.
Clarkson, who built a global fan base as presenter of the
programme, struck and verbally abused Oisin Tymon during
filming, leading the BBC to announce last March it would not be
renewing his contract.
The outspoken presenter, a friend of Prime Minister David
Cameron, has now agreed to pay Tymon damages to settle a racial
discrimination and injury claim, a sum amounting to more than
100,000 pounds according to the BBC.
"I would like to say sorry, once again, to Oisin Tymon for
the incident and its regrettable aftermath," Clarkson said in a
statement issued through Tymon's lawyers.
"I want to reiterate that none of this was in any way his
fault. I would also like to make it clear that the abuse he has
suffered since the incident is unwarranted and I am sorry too
that he has had to go through that."
Lawyers for Tymon, who was left bleeding and in need of
hospital treatment after the fracas with Clarkson, said the case
was settled and the producer wanted to focus on his BBC work.
"Oisin is keen to put the matter behind him now that it has
been brought to a close," his lawyer Paul Daniels said.
Clarkson became the popular face of "Top Gear", aired in 200
countries, by mixing a passion for cars with blunt banter and
swagger that often generated controversy and caused offence.
He had been on a final warning from the BBC over accusations
he had used racist language while filming the show when the
incident with Tymon occurred.
Clarkson has since signed an exclusive deal to present a new
motoring show for Amazon's subscription service
alongside his former "Top Gear" co-presenters Richard Hammond
and James May.
"Top Gear" will continue fronted by British radio and TV
presenter Chris Evans with Matt LeBlanc, former star of 1990s
U.S. hit comedy "Friends", among the new presenting line-up.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)