LONDON, March 14 Scotland's Crown Office has
started considering government reports into the causes of
Britain's worst gas leak in 20 years that occurred at an
offshore platform owned by France's Total in 2012.
Total's Elgin platform, located around 240 km off Scotland's
east coast, spewed gas for more than seven weeks from March 25,
2012 and its one-year shutdown cost the French firm millions of
euros in lost output.
Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the energy
ministry on Friday jointly submitted a series of reports into
the incident to Scotland's prosecutor, the Crown Office and
Procurator Fiscal Service.
"The HSE/DECC investigation reports into aspects of the well
operations leading up the blowout have been presented to the
Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service, who will now consider
our recommendations and decide what action is to be taken," said
an HSE spokesman.
The body said the reports could not be made public or
commented on until the prosecutor had made a decision.
The Crown Office said the reports were now under
consideration by its health and safety division. The
prosecutor's role is to decide whether to open criminal
proceedings in the case.
The Elgin gas leak, which also hampered UK economic growth
due to the one-year loss in tax revenues from the site, has
shone a light on the dangers of oil and gas extraction from
high-pressure, high-temperature wells.
Industry experts fear that corrosive fluids implicated in
the Elgin leak could cause problems at other similar sites as
operators venture into deeper waters in the North Sea in a bid
to counter declining output from conventional fields.