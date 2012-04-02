UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
LONDON, April 2 French oil major Total has mobilised rigs from its Fettercairn and West Franklin fields in the North Sea to drill two relief wells at its gas leaking Elgin platform, the company said on Monday.
Two other vessels are also standing by near the platform to start underwater inspections and seabed surveys, Total said.
"Both vessels are currently awaiting optimum sea conditions before they can be deployed," Total said in a statement.
The company is also working with Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to agree conditions under which access to the platform can be gained safely.
Once people are on the platform, preparations for controlling the leak by pumping mud down the well can start, Total said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h