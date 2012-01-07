LONDON Jan 7 Britain plans to beam
pictures onto Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain and splash
images promoting its heritage around airports across the globe
as part of an international trade and tourism campaign centred
around this summer's London Olympics.
The British government has launched a 39 million pound ($60
million)"GREAT" marketing campaign in the hope it will maximise
economic potential and generate long-term growth, giving a lift
to an economy that has barely grown during the past year, a
British minister said on Saturday.
A total of 17 cities around the world, including Los
Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, New Delhi, and Sydney, will be targeted
in Britain's biggest marketing campaign in these locations.
It will also link up with international events such as the
Oscars and New York Fashion Week.
"This is a huge, huge opportunity to bang the drum for
Britain and for British business and if we didn't use the focus
that is happening across the whole world on Britain and London,
to do what we can to boost British business and jobs, the
country would never forgive us," said Secretary of State for
Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Hunt.
"This is our message to the naysayers who are saying we
should be cutting back on investment, we're not just not cutting
back we're actually increasing the amount of money going into
it," Hunt, who will visit all 17 cities, told Reuters.
"We made a big call that this was going to be a very unique
moment, a one-off moment, and therefore we should back it."
The cities were chosen because they offered the best
potential for attracting investment, tourism or international
students, Hunt said.
Britain also hopes to benefit from the Diamond Jubilee,
celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign.
The GREAT campaign is backed by leading British businesses
as well as figures from the fashion world including Paul Smith
and Vivienne Westwood. A role is also being devised for the
country's most famous fictional secret agent James Bond.
People arriving at 13 airports will be greeted by posters
showing famous images including St John's College at Cambridge
University, Stonehenge, Tate Britain and the British Museum.
It is expected to attract an extra billion pounds of inward
investment and trade over the next year.
The government, which spent 9.3 billion pounds on the
Olympics, also hopes to generate 4.6 million visitors during the
next four years and 2.3 billion pounds of tourist spending as
well as 60,000 new job opportunities.
"This isn't about six weeks of sport on television, although
that will be hugely entertaining, this is about six years of
business opportunities that we can get if we play our cards
right," Hunt said.
He dismissed fears that tourists will stay away from Britain
because of the Olympics and said the country had moved on from
the "inevitable short-term impact" caused by last summer's riots
in London and other English cities.
"I personally think that there will be less displacement
than many people feel because London is such a huge cultural
city, and there are going to be huge numbers of reasons for
people to visit," he said citing exhibitions planned for its
leading art galleries.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
