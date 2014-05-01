Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON May 1 Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday it had banned a former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 billion trading losses by Kweku Adoboli, another trader.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in the financial services industry.
Adoboli was convicted in November 2012 of two counts of fraud over the unauthorised trades. He is serving a seven-year jail sentence. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.