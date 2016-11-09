LONDON Nov 9 More than 50 people have been taken to hospital for treatment after a tram overturned in south London on Wednesday, the British capital's ambulance service said.

The tram derailed near the centre of Croydon shortly after 6 a.m. (0600 GMT), emergency services said.

"We have treated a number of patients and over 50 have been taken to hospital," a London Ambulance spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)