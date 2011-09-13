LONDON, Sept 13 Train drivers on London's
Underground rail network will pocket an extra 500 pounds for
working during next summer's Olympics as the city attempts to
get sports fans to stadiums on time.
Organisers are relying on the Underground, already
overcrowded and with a history of strikes, to ferry spectators
to the Olympic venues in the heart of the city and at the
Olympic Park in the east of the capital.
Getting people to take the Tube is vital if the tens of
thousands of athletes, officials and journalists are to secure a
smooth ride on London's traditionally log-jammed roads and the
city is not to ground to a halt.
Politicians have branded London as the "public transport
Games".
London Underground said on Tuesday that drivers working
between the Olympics and Paralympics will receive the one-off
payment, in addition to overtime.
It said it was in recognition of a change in the terms and
conditions of working contracts, which could require drivers to
work longer than eight hours. The Underground will also stay
open one hour later than usual.
The deal, which comes after six months of talks, is separate
from ongoing discussions over pay.
"LU is committed to ensuring that the train service we
provide contributes to the successful operation of the Games and
I am pleased that we and the unions have been able to engage in
constructive dialogue to reach this agreement," LU's Managing
Director Mike Brown said in a statement.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Keith Weir)