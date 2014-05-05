UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON May 5 The union representing London underground train workers said on Monday it had called off a three-day strike planned to start hours later after talks with transport bosses.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, whose members staged a 48-hour stoppage last week in a dispute over ticket office closures and job cuts, said the decision followed talks at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders