LONDON May 5 The union representing London underground train workers said on Monday it had called off a three-day strike planned to start hours later after talks with transport bosses.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, whose members staged a 48-hour stoppage last week in a dispute over ticket office closures and job cuts, said the decision followed talks at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Catherine Evans)