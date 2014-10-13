LONDON Oct 13 A hoard of Viking gold and silver
artefacts dating back over 1,000 years has been discovered by a
treasure hunter with a metal detector in Scotland, in a find
hailed by experts as one of the country's most significant.
Derek McLennan, a retired businessman, uncovered the 100
items in a field in Dumfriesshire, southwest Scotland, in
September.
Amongst the objects is a solid silver cross thought to date
from the 9th or 10th century, a silver pot of west European
origin, which is likely to have already been 100 years old when
it was buried and several gold objects.
"Experts have begun to examine the finds, but it is already
clear that this is one of the most significant Viking hoards
ever discovered in Scotland," Scotland's Treasure Trove unit
said in a statement.
The Viking hoard is McLennan's second significant
contribution to Scotland's understanding of its past. Last year,
he and a friend unearthed around 300 medieval coins in the same
area of Scotland.
"The Vikings were well known for having raided these shores
in the past, but today we can appreciate what they have left
behind," said Scotland's secretary for cultural and external
affairs, Fiona Hyslop.
The Vikings, of Scandinavian origin, made successive raids
on Britain from the 8th to the 11th centuries, burying their
valuables for safe-keeping, which have gradually been discovered
by generations of treasure seekers.
A 10th-century Viking hoard was found in 2007 in northern
England, while in 1840 over 8,600 items were found in northwest
England.
The latest find, also containing a rare silver cup engraved
with animals which dates from the Holy Roman Empire, and a gold
bird pin, is the largest to be found in Scotland since 1891 and
could be worth a six-figure sum, the BBC said.
