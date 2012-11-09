LONDON Nov 9 The British government's changes to the handling of the coupon payments on government bonds bought by the Bank of England will probably increase borrowing needs in the future, the country's budget watchdog OBR said on Friday.

"It is important to bear in mind that while this change will have a positive impact on the public finances in the short term, it will turn negative as and when monetary policy tightens," the OBR said.

The government has decided that cash surpluses and deficits generated by the Bank of England's quantitative easing (QE) facility will be reflected in the public finances on an ongoing basis, rather than as a oneoff profit or loss when QE has been fully unwound and the facility closed, the OBR explained.