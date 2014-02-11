LONDON Feb 11 A two-day strike on the London underground rail network that was due to start later on Tuesday has been suspended, the conciliation service ACAS said.

John Woods, ACAS Deputy Chief Conciliator, said in a statement: "We welcome the news that the proposed industrial action has been withdrawn. We want to thank all the parties involved for their hard work and commitment over 10 days of intensive talks with Acas." (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)