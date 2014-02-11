UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Feb 11 A two-day strike on the London underground rail network that was due to start later on Tuesday has been suspended, the conciliation service ACAS said.
John Woods, ACAS Deputy Chief Conciliator, said in a statement: "We welcome the news that the proposed industrial action has been withdrawn. We want to thank all the parties involved for their hard work and commitment over 10 days of intensive talks with Acas." (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders