LONDON Feb 7 Talks aimed at averting a second 48-hour strike by London Underground workers failed on Friday, meaning the planned action is still scheduled to take place from next Tuesday evening.

Millions of commuters faced travel chaos for two days this week when "tube" workers went on strike to protest against ticket office closures and job cuts.

Many people were unable to get to work, while others struggled to get onto crowded buses and overground trains.

The cuts are part of a restructuring that Transport for London (TfL), which runs the capital's public transport network, says could save 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year.

In a bid to avert a second strike, TfL and the two unions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), resumed talks at an arbitration service on Friday but with no success.

Bob Crow, general secretary of the RMT union, one of Britain's most militant, said in a statement:

"We will return to the issues on Monday and the strike action scheduled for Tuesday remains on. RMT will be issuing no further statements before Monday." (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Andrew Osborn)