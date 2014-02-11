LONDON Feb 11 One of the two unions involved in a planned 48-hour walkout this week by staff on London's underground rail network has suspended its action and said the other union was likely to follow suit.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said it had agreed to postpone the strike following talks with managers over planned cuts and modernisation plans, and that the larger RMT union was also likely to agree to suspend its walkout.

"The RMT are looking at the offer and they will probably suspend early this afternoon," a TSSA spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)