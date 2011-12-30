LONDON Dec 30 Planned new year strikes on London's Underground over Boxing Day pay and staffing arrangements were suspended on Friday to allow further talks, management and a train divers' union said.

Three days of strikes were planned to take place on Jan. 16 and Feb. 3 and 13 following a 24-hour walk-out on Boxing Day which disrupted shoppers trying to get to the sales and a delayed soccer match.

But following talks between the Aslef union and London Underground it was agreed that the strikes would be suspended.

"This decision has been taken on the basis that meaningful talks will begin next week with LUL management over future staffing arrangements for drivers working on Boxing Days in the future," Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

LU's chief operating officer, Howard Collins, said he "looked forward to further constructive talks next week, as we work to resolve this issue".

Of the network's 3,500 drivers, 2,200 are in Aslef.

Premier League soccer club Arsenal postponed its Boxing Day home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 24 hours because of the strike. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby)