LONDON Jan 16 Inquests into the Tunisian beach massacre of 30 Britons by a gunman in 2015 began in London, with evidence set to be critical of tour operator TUI, according to a lawyer on Monday.

They will examine whether changes to security arrangements and travel advice from both the British government and TUI were sufficient in the light of an attack in the capital Tunis three months earlier.

The shooting in June 2015, in which eight foreign nationals also died, took place in the resort in Sousse, 140 km (87 miles) south of Tunis. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The British victims had booked their trips through Thomson holidays, which is owned by TUI Group. In a pre-inquest hearing, the lawyer representing families of 20 of the victims said that TUI had been in effect "hiding" warnings against travel to Tunisia.

Separately, a group of 15 families who lost loved ones in the attack and a number of victims who survived have started legal action against TUI for allegedly failing to provide adequate security at their hotel.

In laying out the timetable, lawyer Samantha Leek, Counsel to the Inquests, said "the evidence is generally critical of TUI Group."

The gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, was shot dead by police following the attack and Tunisian authorities have conducted their own investigation.

Leek said a summary of the Tunisian report would feature in the inquests, although coroner Nicholas Loraine-Smith had not been provided with all the primary evidence from that investigation that had been requested.

The inquests will also try to establish the details of the incident itself as well as the findings of post-mortem examinations.

TUI said in a statement it is "taking a full and active role in the inquests into the deaths."

"The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us," it added. "Like others, we want to understand the specific circumstances that led to this terrible incident."

The inquests, being held collectively at the Royal Courts of Justice, are expected to last around six weeks. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)