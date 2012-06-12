LONDON, June 12 The Turks and Caicos Islands will hold elections on Nov. 9, three years after Britain suspended the government of the tiny Caribbean colony following evidence of widespread corruption, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday.

An interim administration in the British overseas territory had made sufficient progress on a number of areas for a return to democratic government, Hague said in a statement.

"Over the next few months, in the run up to elections, the interim government will continue with the implementation and consolidation of reforms, in particular to strengthen the public sector and public finances, develop the economy, modernise legislation and make practical preparations to enable the elections to take place," he added.

Britain suspended the colony's government in August 2009 after an investigation found evidence of "systemic" corruption in its government, legislature and among public officials.

Some 13 people, including four former ministers, have been charged with corruption and money laundering offences, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for the former premier Michael Misick, Hague said.

The islands, located in the Atlantic between the southern Bahamas and the north coast of Haiti, have a population of around 32,000 and an economy based on tourism, offshore finance and fishing. (Reporting by Tim Castle)