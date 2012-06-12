LONDON, June 12 The Turks and Caicos Islands
will hold elections on Nov. 9, three years after Britain
suspended the government of the tiny Caribbean colony following
evidence of widespread corruption, British Foreign Secretary
William Hague said on Tuesday.
An interim administration in the British overseas territory
had made sufficient progress on a number of areas for a return
to democratic government, Hague said in a statement.
"Over the next few months, in the run up to elections, the
interim government will continue with the implementation and
consolidation of reforms, in particular to strengthen the public
sector and public finances, develop the economy, modernise
legislation and make practical preparations to enable the
elections to take place," he added.
Britain suspended the colony's government in August 2009
after an investigation found evidence of "systemic" corruption
in its government, legislature and among public officials.
Some 13 people, including four former ministers, have been
charged with corruption and money laundering offences, and an
international arrest warrant has been issued for the former
premier Michael Misick, Hague said.
The islands, located in the Atlantic between the southern
Bahamas and the north coast of Haiti, have a population of
around 32,000 and an economy based on tourism, offshore finance
and fishing.
