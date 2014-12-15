LONDON Dec 15 British broadcasters including
the BBC and ITV could be allowed to charge cable and
satellite pay-TV companies for carrying their channels, the
media regulator said on Monday, potentially pointing to a major
funding change in the sector.
Launching a consultation, watchdog Ofcom said the freedom to
charge so-called retransmission fees would help compensate
public service broadcasters (PSBs) for their costly obligations
such as news provision.
Ofcom said the public service broadcasters were performing
well despite falling viewing figures, but changes could be
needed to secure the future of services in an increasingly
fragmented television market.
Channels from the BBC, funded by a 145.50 pounds ($228)
license fee paid by all British households, and rivals ITV,
Channel Four and Channel Five, paid for mainly by the
advertisements they carry, are carried for no fee on the
platforms of cable company Virgin Media and satellite
broadcaster Sky.
But ITV and Channel Four want those rules changed.
Ofcom's comments are in line with remarks by Culture
Secretary Sajid Javid, who said in September he would consider
allowing broadcasters to charge retransmission fees, which are a
significant source of revenue for PSBs in the United States.
Ofcom did not say what level of fees it envisaged or how
much they might raise. The BBC's license fee has become a hot
political issue in recent years and the Government has frozen
the fee at its 2010 level until March 31 2017.
Sky opposes any change, saying ITV wants the significant
benefits of its PSB status while cherry-picking from a
fundamentally different U.S. market.
Ofcom said changes to the regulatory regime to help maintain
public service broadcasting could include allowing
retransmission fees, relaxing TV advertising rules and new tax
breaks to encourage investment.
"The entire TV industry must meet new challenges from an
evolving media landscape, which brings risks and uncertainties,"
said Ofcom Chief Executive Ed Richards.
The watchdog said viewing of the main PSB channels accounted
for just over half (51.1 percent) of all TV viewing in Britain
in 2013, down from 60.8 percent in 2008, although public
satisfaction had risen in the period.
The findings of its review will be published next summer.
($1 = 0.6385 pounds)
