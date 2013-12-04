LONDON Dec 4 The government's chief legal
adviser said on Wednesday he plans to offer guidelines to social
media users to help them avoid breaking Britain's laws on
contempt when posting comments about court cases.
The guidelines, which will be posted on a case-by-case
basis, aim to avoid a repeat of several high-profile incidents
this year where Tweeters have fallen foul of the law.
"Blogs and social media sites like Twitter and Facebook mean
that individuals can now reach thousands of people with a single
tweet or post," said Attorney General Dominic Grieve.
"This is an exciting prospect, but it can pose certain
challenges to the criminal justice system," he added in a
statement.
Last week, judges handed a 14-month suspended prison
sentence to a man who flouted court directions by posting
pictures purporting to be of Jon Venables, whose murder of the
toddler James Bulger in 1993 sparked a public outcry.
In another case, Peaches Geldof, daughter of Band Aid
founder Bob, apologised last week for tweeting the names of the
two mothers whose babies she said were abused by rock star Ian
Watkins. Police are investigating the tweets over concerns that
they identified protected parties.
"This is not about telling people what they can or cannot
talk about on social media; quite the opposite in fact, it's
designed to help facilitate commentary in a lawful way," said
Grieve.
Contempt of court is defined as an interference with the
course of justice, such as the naming of victims who have been
granted anonymity.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General Office (AGO) told
Reuters that the guidelines were to inform the public rather
than increase prosecutions.
"It isn't about a push for prosecutions: he (Grieve) would
rather not. It's about education and stopping it getting to the
point where it might be endangering a trial," the spokesperson
said.
The guidelines will be posted on the AGO section of .gov.uk
and on the department's Twitter feed, @AGO_UK.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)